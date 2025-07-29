Mumbai Accident: 40-Year-Old Delivery Driver Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Car While Checking Breakdown Near Mankhurd Toll Naka

A 40-year-old man was killed in a tragic road accident after he stepped out of his vehicle to check a breakdown and was hit by a speeding car early Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Tejas Baliram Bagul (40), a goods vehicle driver engaged in transporting paper to and from a printing press.

According to Mankhurd Police, the accident occurred around 4 am near the Mankhurd toll naka on the Sion-Panvel highway. Tejas, a native of Mangaon in Raigad district, was living with his family in a rented house in Vidyavihar. He worked as a delivery driver for a printing press located in Kandivali and regularly transported paper to various locations.

On Monday, he had set out from the Kandivali-based press to deliver paper to Kharghar and Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. While on the way, his goods vehicle broke down near Mankhurd. Tejas had parked the vehicle with the parking lights on and stepped out to inspect the issue when a speeding car approaching from behind rammed into him.

Tejas sustained serious injuries in the impact. Rajesh Nadar, a rickshaw driver who witnessed the incident, immediately rushed Tejas in his rickshaw to the police personnel stationed at the nearby toll post. The police then took him to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Based on a complaint lodged by Tejas’s brother, the Mankhurd Police registered an FIR against the car driver. Using CCTV footage from the area, the police traced the vehicle's registration number and identified the driver as Sairul Allauddin Islam, a resident of Navi Mumbai. He has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.