Mumbai Accident: 5 Injured as BEST Bus Rams into Seized Truck in Goregaon (Watch Video)

In a serious road accident on Friday morning, a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus crashed into a stationary truck in Goregaon, Mumbai, resulting in injuries to five individuals, including the bus driver. The truck, which had been recently impounded by the police in connection with a theft investigation, was parked at the accident location at the time of the collision. The Vanrai Police have initiated a probe into the incident. Visuals from the crash site show the BEST bus with a heavily crumpled front and a damaged exit door, while the truck's rear was also severely wrecked. Both vehicles were left obstructing traffic, drawing crowds of bystanders recording the aftermath on their phones.

Authorities are currently investigating whether excessive speed or negligence was a factor in the crash. Preliminary speculation suggests the stationary truck had been parked improperly in a lane without visible indicators, which may have played a role in the accident. This recent incident follows a similar mishap involving a BEST bus last month. On June 23, a bus operating on Route 162 from Worli to Sewri was involved in a minor collision with a tempo carrying poultry near the Sayani Road signal. Fortunately, that earlier incident did not result in any injuries to passengers or crew.

The June 23 collision occurred at approximately 7:15 am when the tempo (bearing registration number MH 10 CR 9534) unexpectedly swerved from the left and struck the front-left side of the moving BEST bus. The impact led to the shattering of the front windshield and some minor damage to the bus’s body, but no one was hurt. Bus services were temporarily delayed, but the situation was quickly brought under control by the authorities.

Officials from the Worli Bus Depot later confirmed the June 23 incident and emphasized that all necessary safety and reporting protocols were duly followed. A formal complaint regarding that crash was registered at the Dadar Police Station for record-keeping and investigation purposes. The back-to-back nature of these accidents has raised concerns over the frequency of such incidents involving public transport in Mumbai and the pressing need for better road safety and parking regulations in congested urban areas.