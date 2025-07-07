Mumbai Accident: Biker Killed, Teen Injured After Motorcycle Crashes Into Parked Container on Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli

A 45-year-old biker was killed and an 18-year-old pillion rider seriously injured after their motorcycle rammed into a stationary container truck parked on an incline along the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli late Sunday night. Police said the container had been parked without proper warning signs, making it difficult for approaching motorists to notice it in time, leading to the fatal crash.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Mangilal Jain, 45, while the injured teen has been identified as Jay Shankar Jain, 18, who is currently undergoing treatment at Zen Hospital in Chembur.

According to the complaint filed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Naresh Magar, the Vikhroli police received a call around midnight via the MDT system from the control room, reporting an accident near the Narayan Bodhe flyover on the Eastern Express Highway. Magar, along with a team, immediately rushed to the spot where they found a stationary container and a crashed motorcycle.

By the time police reached the scene, both the victims had already been rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar by bystanders. At the hospital, doctors declared Bharat Jain dead on arrival, while Jay Jain was later shifted by his family to a private hospital for further treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the container driver had parked the vehicle improperly on an uphill stretch of the highway without any reflective signs or hazard indicators. As a result, the motorcycle crashed into the rear of the container, causing both riders to fall onto the road.

The Vikhroli Police have registered a case against the unidentified container driver under sections related to negligence and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway.