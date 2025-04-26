Mumbai Accident: Delivery Boy Killed After Being Hit by BEST Bus in Prabhadevi

A 21-year-old delivery boy lost his life after a speeding BEST bus collided with his two-wheeler in Prabhadevi on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Sarthak Suryakant Jangam. The Dadar police have registered a case against the bus driver and are investigating the matter.

Sarthak, a resident of Worli Koliwada, was employed as a delivery agent. Around 8.45 pm on Friday, he was riding his two-wheeler along Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Prabhadevi. At the same time, a BEST bus on route number 171, which operates between Chunabhatti and Worli, came speeding down the same road and rammed into Sarthak’s bike. The impact was so severe that he was crushed under the bus and died on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the Dadar police immediately rushed to the scene. They took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Based on a complaint lodged by an eyewitness, Milind Ambukar (50), the police registered a case against the bus driver for causing death due to negligence.

Further investigation is underway.