Mumbai Accident: Driver Injured After Car Overturns on Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Video Goes Viral

The driver of a car sustained injuries when the vehicle met with an accident at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Friday, December 6. According to the police official told to new agency PTI, the incident occurred around 9:30 pm.

The speeding car overturned after the driver lost control of it. The driver sustained minor injuries in the incident. Police and sea-link staff rushed to the spot and rescued the driver.

Bandra-Worli Sea Link Accident Video

BANDRA WORLI SEA LINK pic.twitter.com/szl2ghkamB — 64 (@naren64) December 6, 2024

Vehicular movement was impacted on the sea link for a while after the incident. A video of the overturned white car and slow vehicular movement is making rounds on social media. The procedure to register a case at the Worli police station has been initiated.