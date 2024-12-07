Mumbai Accident: Driver Injured After Car Overturns on Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Video Goes Viral
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 7, 2024 08:39 AM2024-12-07T08:39:43+5:302024-12-07T08:41:10+5:30
The driver of a car sustained injuries when the vehicle met with an accident at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Friday, December 6. According to the police official told to new agency PTI, the incident occurred around 9:30 pm.
The speeding car overturned after the driver lost control of it. The driver sustained minor injuries in the incident. Police and sea-link staff rushed to the spot and rescued the driver.
Bandra-Worli Sea Link Accident Video
BANDRA WORLI SEA LINK pic.twitter.com/szl2ghkamB— 64 (@naren64) December 6, 2024
Vehicular movement was impacted on the sea link for a while after the incident. A video of the overturned white car and slow vehicular movement is making rounds on social media. The procedure to register a case at the Worli police station has been initiated.