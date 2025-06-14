Mumbai Accident: Dumper Truck Runs Over 4 in Govandi; 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured (Watch Video)

In an tragic accident dumper truck crushed four individuals in Govandi's Shivaji Nagar area of Mumbai. This accident took place on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road on Saturday (June 14) evening. According to the reports the impact of accident was so severe that the three individuals died on the spot. While the one suffered some serious injuries and right now is receiving treatment.

Following the accident, an angry crowd surrounded police at the scene, escalating tensions. The public blocked the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, causing a significant traffic jam. Police have arrested the accused dumper truck driver and deployed personnel to manage the situation.

In separate incident a major accident took place inside the newly built Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel on Friday evening. A car lost control and overturned in the middle of the southbound tunnel around 7.30 pm due to heavy rainfall. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The car skidded on the wet road and flipped inside the undersea tunnel. Fortunately, both airbags deployed and the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, escaped without serious injuries. However, the accident caused a significant traffic jam during peak evening hours.