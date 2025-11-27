Mumbai Accident: Man Killed After Wrong-Side Speeding Bike Rams Into His Motorcycle in Mahim; Accused Booked

A 25-year-old man, Rutik Sitap, died in a road accident after a speeding scooter coming from the wrong direction crashed head-on into his motorcycle. The Mahim Police have registered a case against the accused Activa rider, Soheb Yunus Sorathiya (40), for reckless riding leading to the death of the youth.

The incident occurred around 3 am on Sunday near the Chhota Dargah, close to the Mahim Metro Station.

According to the police, complainant Shubham Ramesh Mandavkar (25), a resident of BDD Chawl in Sewri, was riding along with his friends — the deceased Rutik Sitap, and two others, Sahil Chaugule and Hardik Kadam. Around 2.30 am, the group left Sewri on their motorcycles and headed towards Bandra for a late-night snack. At around 3 am, they were travelling via L.J. Road after crossing Shivaji Park, Dadar.

As they approached Chhota Dargah near Mahim Metro Station, an Activa rider coming from the wrong side suddenly rammed into Rutik’s motorcycle with great force. The impact left Rutik, the Activa rider, and a woman riding pillion on the scooter seriously injured.

Local residents rushed all three to Bhabha Hospital, Bandra. Due to the severity of his injuries, Rutik was later shifted to KEM Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment around 9 am.

Upon receiving information, Mahim Police reached the spot and recorded the statement of complainant Shubham Mandavkar, which revealed the sequence of events.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case against the accused rider Soheb Sorathiya for driving in the wrong direction and causing the death of a 25-year-old due to negligent and rash riding. Further investigation is underway, police said.