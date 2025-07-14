Mumbai Accident: Matunga Youth Killed in Hit-and-Run at Amar Mahal Junction; Tempo Driver Absconding

A 59-year-old welder from Matunga has filed a case of rash driving and culpable homicide against an unidentified tempo driver, following the tragic death of his younger son, Shahid, in a road accident on Sunday evening.

According to the complaint, Shahid, who worked as a bodyguard for a local builder, had the day off and had gone to his in-laws' residence at Lallubhai Compound in Mankhurd to pick up his wife, Iram. Around 5:30 PM, he reached the residence, and after spending an hour there, the couple set out for their home on a motorcycle.

At around 6:30 PM, when the couple reached Amar Mahal Junction, a speeding tempo rammed into their motorcycle from behind. The impact caused the bike to hit the divider, throwing both Shahid and his wife onto the road. The tempo driver fled the scene without stopping.

Family members rushed Shahid to Sion Hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead at around 10:25 PM.

Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter. A manhunt has been launched to identify and trace the absconding tempo driver.