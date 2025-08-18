Mumbai Accident: Mother and Son Killed After Being Run Over by BEST Bus in Wadala

A tragic road accident in Wadala claimed the lives of a 38-year-old mother and her eight-year-old son after they were run over by a BEST bus on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place around 3:10 pm near Wadala Church bus stop. According to police, a ‘wet lease’ bus belonging to SMTATPL (Daga Group), operating on route number A-174 (bus number MH-03-CV-6648), hit the woman and her son while they were walking on the road.

The bus was heading from Veer Kotwal Udyan towards Bharani Naka when driver Bapurao Shivaji Nagbone lost control and knocked them down. The impact was so severe that both came under the front tyre of the bus.

Eyewitnesses said the bus tyre crushed the boy’s head. Police personnel present at the spot immediately rushed the child to KEM Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased has been identified as Anthony Selvaraj (8).

His mother, Lioba Selvaraj (38), sustained grievous injuries. Bus conductor Anil Maruti Sakhare rushed her to Sion Hospital, where doctors too declared her dead during treatment.

Officials from BEST, including accident officer Salve, and inspectors from the wet lease company reached the spot soon after the mishap.

Meanwhile, Matunga Police have taken the driver into custody and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.