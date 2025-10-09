Mumbai Accident: Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Speeding Car Near Ghatkopar, Driver Flees Scene

Mumbai Accident: A tragic accident took place in Ghatkopar east were a pedestrian was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle while crossing the Eastern Express Highway near the Garodia Nagar rickshaw stand at Kamarajnagar. Incident occurred on October 7,2025 night and Pantnagar Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver who fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Fortunately witness were able to capture a photograph of the offending vehicle. Following the accident injured person was sent to hospital for the treatment and the shifted to Sion Hospital for further treatment where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to FPJ report and FIR Police Sub-Inspector Vijay Apparao Sonna, 57, currently posted at the Pantnagar police station, was on duty at around 9:30 PM when the police vehicle operator informed him of a serious accident at Kamarajnagar. Upon reaching the scene, officers found a pedestrian lying on the road in a severely injured condition.

Also Read: Mumbai Road Accident: Porsche Racing BMW Crashes Into Divider on Western Express Highway

Case has been filed against against the offender, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act, citing reckless and negligent driving that endangered human life. FIR further states that the driver fled the scene after the accident without providing medical assistance or informing authorities.