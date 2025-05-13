Mumbai Accident: Police Constable Falls from Local Train at CSMT, Dragged to Death While Heading to Solapur

A 51-year-old police constable lost his life in a tragic accident at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) early Monday morning after slipping into the gap between a moving train and the platform. The deceased, identified as Dilip Somnath Ahiwale, was attached to the DB Marg police station. He had completed his night duty on Sunday and was on his way to visit his family in Solapur during his weekly off when the incident occurred, said a police officer.

According to officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident took place around 5:30 am on platform number 10. Ahiwale attempted to board a train that was still entering the station, hoping to secure a seat. In the process, he lost his balance and fell between the train and the platform. “The train dragged him a short distance, causing severe injuries to his waist,” said the officer. Ahiwale was rushed to St. George’s Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The GRP has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and is investigating the incident. Constable Ahiwale is survived by his wife, four daughters, and a 15-year-old son. His body was sent to his hometown in Solapur after the post-mortem for the final rites.