Mumbai Accident: Speeding Vehicle Runs Over Sleeping Children Near Lalbaugcha Raja, One Dead, Another Critical

In a tragic incident near the main entrance of Lalbaugcha Raja, an unidentified speeding vehicle ran over two children sleeping by the roadside in the early hours of Saturday.

The accident claimed the life of two-year-old Chandra Vajandar, while her elder brother, 11-year-old Shailu Vajandar, sustained serious injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital, Parel.

According to police officials, the incident occurred between 3 am and 4 am when both children were asleep on the roadside. An unknown driver ran his vehicle over them and fled the spot without offering any help.

Eyewitnesses said preparations for Lalbaugcha Raja’s procession were underway at the time, and a large crowd was present in the vicinity. Locals immediately rushed the injured children to KEM Hospital, but doctors declared the younger child dead on arrival.

The Kalachowki Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver and launched further investigations. Police teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the vehicle and nab the accused.