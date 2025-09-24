Mumbai Accident: Woman Dies After Speeding Dumper Hits Scooter on Sion-Mahim Link Road Bridge

Mumbai: 55-year-old woman, who was riding pillion died after tragic road accident on the Sion-Mahim Link Road bridge late Monday, September 24, 2025. According to police, the accident took place around 11.45 pm on the Sion-Mahim Link Road bridge. The duo was travelling on a scooter when a speeding dumper rammed into them from behind. The impact of collision was so hard that both to fall off the two-wheeler.

Deceased woman, identified as Aliyabano Salim Khan, lost her life while her son, Mohammad Tabrez Salim Khan, sustained serious injuries and is taking medical treatment. Police said Tabrez resides in a municipal chawl in Dharavi and works at a T-shirt factory. His mother lived near Raheja Hospital in Mahim. Tabrez would often deliver meals to his parents, or his mother would bring food to him. On Monday night, they were on their way with a tiffin when the mishap occurred.

Also Read: Nashik-Surat Traffic Update: Vehicles Stranded as Saputara Road Caves In Amid Heavy Rains (Watch Video)

Following the accident, the dumper driver fled the spot without providing medical aid or informing the police. Based on Tabrez’s complaint, a case has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving leading to death and causing grievous injury. Police have obtained the dumper’s registration number and have launched a search to trace the absconding driver.