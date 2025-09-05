Mumbai Accident: Youths Returning From Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan Hit by BEST Bus, One Dead, One Injured

Mumbai BEST Accident News: A 22-year-old was killed, and another was injured after a BEST bus hit their motorcycle near IIT Powai on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road on Friday, September 5, 2025. The deceased was identified as Devansh Patel of Jogeshwari. His friend Swapnil Vishwakarma (22) admitted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

According to the media reports, Devansh and Swapnil had gone with friends to visit Lalbaugcha Raja on Thursday night. The crash happened while they were returning home in the early hours. Officers reached the spot soon after the accident and began an investigation. CCTV footage is being reviewed.

Traffic was disrupted for some time but later cleared by police. The incident has raised fresh concerns about road safety in Mumbai. Residents expressed anger over the condition of city roads.

In a separate incident late Thursday night, a car caught fire in Mumbai Naka area of Nashik. According to the reports, the two occupants managed to stop the vehicle and step out before flames spread. Firefighters arrived quickly and doused the blaze. The car was completely destroyed. It is suspected that fire may have been caused by a short circuit or fuel leakage. No injuries were reported.