Mumbai Acid Attack: Enraged Husband Throws Acid on Wife in Bandra Over Divorce; Arrested

A shocking incident occurred in the Behram Pada area of Bandra early this morning when an enraged husband, upset over a divorce, threw acid on his wife. The Nirmal Nagar police have filed a case against the accused and arrested him. Senior Police Inspector Shrimant Shinde of the Nirmal Nagar Police Station reported that the accused husband was presented in court today and has been remanded to police custody for two days.

According to information from the Nirmal Nagar police, the victim's wife works as a caterer, while her husband is an auto-rickshaw driver and an alcoholic. Ishrat Sheikh and Anjum Sheikh, who married six years ago, have been residing in Behram Pada, Bandra East. Recently, they began having disputes, leading to a divorce case in the Bandra Family Court. Five days ago, the court delivered its verdict on their divorce.

A police officer revealed that the husband threw acid on his wife, saying, "If you are not mine, you won't be anyone's." The acid attack happened around 5 AM on Monday when Anjum Sheikh and her 12-year-old son, Rais, were sitting near the door of their home. Ishrat Sheikh threw acid on them, resulting in burns to Anjum's back, stomach, and hands, while Rais suffered burns on his back. Both were initially treated at Bhabha Hospital but were later transferred to Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli.

Anjum Sheikh (24) and Rais Sheikh (12) are in stable condition following the attack. The accused, Ishrat Sheikh, was arrested by the Nirmal Nagar police and produced in court. The court has remanded him to police custody for two days. Ishrat, who had been absconding after the attack, was apprehended by the Nirmal Nagar police late last night.