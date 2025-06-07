Mumbai: Activists Call Off Silent Human Chain Protest at Powai Lake After BMC Demands Event Fee

Mumbai: Frustrated by bureaucratic red tape from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), residents and environmentalists have called off their planned Silent Human Chain event, originally scheduled for Sunday, June 8. The civic body reportedly demanded a “nominal fee” of ₹11,000 for using the Powai Lake premises.

The peaceful demonstration was intended to highlight the urgent need to conserve Powai Lake, an integral part of Mumbai’s ecological landscape. Ironically, the BMC itself has acknowledged that nearly 18 million litres of untreated sewage flow into the lake daily and has only made vague references to “planned” measures for redirection, according to the NatConnect Foundation.

“For over a week, the BMC has sent us in circles for a simple no-objection certificate, even after we secured the required police permission,” said Pamela Cheema, chairperson of the Advanced Locality Management Committee (AMC). Despite the police forwarding the request, and activists following up in person, BMC officials were still “searching for documents” as late as Friday, she added.

“This is both astonishing and unacceptable. We are not holding a concert or a cultural event,” Cheema said. “It’s a peaceful citizens’ gathering to draw attention to the lake’s deteriorating health.” She also noted the irony that the AMC, appointed by the BMC itself, is being obstructed while raising local civic concerns like lake pollution and the hyacinth menace.

Calling the fee “unprecedented”, NatConnect director B N Kumar condemned it as an attempt to stifle environmentalists’ right to peaceful protest and free expression. “The Constitution of India guarantees every citizen the right to a clean environment. We will regroup and plan our next steps,” he added.

Activists also pointed out that BMC’s promises to clean Powai Lake have remained largely on paper. Visible efforts to remove hyacinth only began after sustained public pressure.

“This is not the end—just a pause,” Cheema affirmed. “We remain deeply committed to saving Powai Lake.”

Fellow organiser Milan Bhat echoed the sentiment. “We’ve put our heart into this. It’s a sad day for the environment, but we haven’t lost hope. This is just one inning—we’ll be back stronger.”

The group vowed to persist until the BMC fulfils its commitments, including sewer diversion and establishing a sewage treatment plant for the lake.