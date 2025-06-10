Mumbai: Activists Slam BMC's 'Event Fee' on Peaceful Protests

Mumbai: Environmental activists are sharply criticizing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for imposing an "event fee" on peaceful human chain formations, arguing it sets a concerning and unjustified precedent. As NatConnect Foundation director B.N. Kumar highlighted in social media posts and an email to the Chief Minister, prominent political leaders like Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar, Eknath Shinde, and other political leaders never paid "event fees" for their street-corner meetings during their rise in politics.

Activists now question how the State government can justify this new charge, which they believe could encourage other municipal corporations in the state to levy hefty fees for public gatherings and protests.

Citizen groups and environmentalists were forced to cancel their planned human chain at Powai Lake at the last minute after the BMC demanded an Rs 11,000 "event fee." The activity aimed to draw attention to the severe degradation of the 6.6 sq km wetland, which is polluted by 18 million liters of sewage daily.

Pamela Cheema, chairperson of the Advanced Locality Management (ALM) group for Powai (appointed by the civic body), stated that the BMC's no-objection certificate, if needed at all, should be automatic once police permission is granted free of charge. She explained that activists were shocked to receive phone calls demanding the Rs 11,000, with municipal officials citing a circular on events to justify their demand.

"The continuous pollution of Powai Lake and the unchecked growth of hyacinth is a major problem, and it's sad that we have been denied our democratic right," said Cheema, a resident of JalVayu Vihar.

Milan Bhat from Hiranandani Gardens noted that while the BMC has started cleaning the lake after advocacy from ALM and NatConnect, greater urgency is needed. He stressed the importance of swift implementation for diverting sewer lines and establishing a permanent sewage treatment plant.

Nandakumar Pawar, director of Sagar Shakti, condemned the "undemocratic fee," warning that it could be used by municipal corporations to suppress dissenting voices. "Why should we pay for gatherings? We are not performing any band-baaja-baraat," he asserted.

Despite suggestions to seek legal recourse, Kumar resisted, questioning why environmental advocates should be compelled to resort to judicial intervention for routine matters. "Why should we waste courts' time and our meager resources on legal battles?" he asked.