Mumbai: Actress Ruchi Gujjar Booked for Creating Ruckus at Film Premiere

Actress Ruchi Gujjar, who recently filed a ₹24 lakh fraud case against producer Karan Singh Chauhan at Oshiwara Police Station, now finds herself facing legal trouble. The Amboli Police have registered a case against her and five of her associates for allegedly creating a ruckus during the premiere of the film So Long Valley.

The FIR has been lodged based on a complaint filed by the film’s producer, Maan Lal Singh. According to police, Gujjar, along with Madina Sayyed, Farzana Shaikh, Shabnam Saleem, Rukhsar Shaikh, and Sourabh Farooq Shaikh, forcefully entered the Cinepolis cinema hall in Andheri West on the evening of July 25, just before the 9 PM premiere screening of the film.

Police said that around 8:40 PM, Gujjar and her team entered the hall without permission and started shouting on the second floor, demanding that the screening be halted. She reportedly hurled abuses at the complainant, Maan Lal Singh, and demanded her money back.

When security personnel intervened, Gujjar allegedly pushed a female guard, slapped Maan Lal Singh with her slipper, and threw a water bottle at him.

Amboli Police detained all six accused and questioned them before letting them off with a warning and an official notice.

According to Singh, the film So Long Valley was produced under his banner since 2023 and released nationwide on July 25, 2025. He clarified that Karan Singh Chauhan was earlier associated with the film as a co-producer but was removed from the project after a fallout with Gujjar. Singh also stated that he had no knowledge of the financial transactions between Gujjar and Chauhan.

Amboli Police are investigating the matter further.