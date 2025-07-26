Mumbai: Addicted to Online Gaming, Kurla Youth Robs Elderly Woman to Repay Debts

A 22-year-old youth from Mumbai’s Kurla area, addicted to the online game Aviator, landed himself in deep financial trouble after borrowing money from acquaintances to fuel his gaming habit. When he lost all the money and came under pressure from lenders, he, along with a friend, resorted to crime to recover the losses. The duo snatched a gold chain from a 74-year-old woman to repay the debt.

According to Matunga police, the incident took place around 8 PM on Sunday, when the elderly woman was returning home after offering prayers at a Jain temple. As she approached the Shishuvan School area, two youths on a speeding KTM bike came close to her. The motorcycle was being ridden by Mohit Shetty (22), while his pillion rider was identified as Rohit Gaur (19).

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Pawar of Matunga Police Station stated that Rohit snatched a gold chain, weighing about one tola, from the woman’s neck while the bike was still in motion. During the act, his nail accidentally scratched the woman’s neck, causing a minor injury.

Following the incident, police immediately launched an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage from the vicinity. Within a few hours, both accused were identified and traced to the Kurla area, from where they were arrested.

During interrogation, Mohit Shetty revealed that he had accumulated a debt of ₹85,000. He works as a houseboy at a private company in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Shetty confessed to being addicted to the online betting game Aviator, which led him to borrow money from acquaintances. When lenders began pressing for repayment, he panicked and decided to commit chain snatching.

Mohit was aided by his childhood friend Rohit Gaur, who hails from the same neighbourhood. The two had known each other for years and allegedly planned the snatching together.

Senior Inspector Pawar emphasized that the case should serve as a warning. He urged youth to stay away from the lure of online games, which often lead to destructive consequences. Authorities noted a worrying trend where young individuals, burdened by debts and emotional stress, are increasingly resorting to criminal activities — a matter of growing concern for society.