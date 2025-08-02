Mumbai: After 177 Days, Devotees Bid Farewell to Charkop Cha Raja (Watch Video)

The iconic Charkopcha Raja Ganesh idol, installed during the Maghi Ganesh festival in February, was finally taken for immersion on Friday after a long wait of 177 days. The delay occurred due to a ban on the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols in the sea, which was imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation a day before the festival.

The civic body had issued notices to Ganesh mandals stating that tall PoP idols could not be immersed in natural water bodies. In response, the Charkopcha Raja mandal argued that due to the height and traditional significance of the idol, it should be immersed in the sea.

The matter was taken to court. During the legal proceedings, the idol remained inside its mandap in Kandivali. The mandal’s president had issued a public statement on social media confirming that the idol would be preserved with full respect until a final court order was given.

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court granted permission to immerse tall PoP idols in the sea and other natural water bodies. With this verdict, the Charkopcha Raja idol was taken to the Dhankurwadi lake for immersion.

A large number of devotees and volunteers joined the immersion procession. The event was marked by the sound of dhol-tasha and an atmosphere filled with devotion and celebration. After nearly six months of uncertainty, the mandal and its supporters were finally able to bid farewell to their beloved Bappa in a traditional way.