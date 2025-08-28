Mumbai: After Kapil Sharma, Goregaon Businessman Receives Threat Call from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Days after comedian Kapil Sharma reportedly received a threatening call, another case has surfaced in Mumbai, where a businessman from Goregaon has been threatened over the phone by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to Mumbai Police, the Goregaon-based businessman received a call in which the caller introduced himself as a member of the Bishnoi gang. The caller allegedly claimed that he had been given a “contract” worth ₹25 lakh and one kilogram of gold to kill the businessman. He further threatened that if the businessman failed to pay more money, both he and his family would be murdered.

Terrified by the threat, the businessman immediately approached the Goregaon police station and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against an unidentified person. Officials confirmed that efforts are underway to trace the caller and further investigation is in progress.