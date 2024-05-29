Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 394-Metre Intermediate Tunnel Dug at Ghansoli

Mumbai: A 394-metre-long intermediate tunnel (ADIT) has been dug at Ghansoli for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. This will speed up the construction of a 21-km-long tunnel between BKC and Shilphata. The 26-meter deep tilt ADIT will facilitate the construction of the 3.3 km tunnel through the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM). This will provide simultaneous access to the 1.6-meter tunnel on both sides. Of the 21 km of the tunnel's construction, 16 km is through tunnel boring machines, while the remaining 5 km is through NATM.

The 394-meter-long Additionally Driven Intermediate Tunnel (ADIT) at Ghansoli for the MAHSR Bullet Train Project has been successfully excavated. This pivotal completion will facilitate two face tunnelling for the 21 km long main tunnel (NATM portion) between BKC and Shilphata. pic.twitter.com/viFNT1HCz0 — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) May 27, 2024

Also Read | Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: GRP ACP Shahaji Nikam Appears Before SIT To Record Statement

Drilling for ADIT began on December 6, 2023. The entire 394-metre-long tunnel was dug in six months. A total of 214 controlled explosions were carried out using 27,515 kg of explosives under the supervision of experts. High-quality equipment was used for safe excavation. Different monitoring equipment is being used to ensure that all the structures in the surrounding area are safe during the excavation (tunnel).