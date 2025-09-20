Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: 5 km Tunnel Between Ghansoli and Shilphata Inaugurated

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the completion of a 5-kilometre tunnel stretch between Ghansoli and Shilphata in Thane district of Maharashtra of Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project on Saturday, September 20.

The newly completed 4.881 km tunnel, constructed using the advanced NATM (New Austrian Tunneling Method), is an integral part of the ambitious 21 km undersea stretch that will connect Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai to Shilphata, including a 7 km section beneath Thane Creek.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Vaishnav said, "A significant milestone has been achieved today in the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project. A tunnel is being constructed beneath the Thane creek between Mumbai and Thane, under the sea—a first for India."

"This area will benefit greatly from it. It will also have a good impact on the economy of this region... Many technologies used in this project have been developed in India itself. Many machines are now being exported," he said further.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav inaugurates the completion of a 5 km tunnel between Ghansoli and Shilphata for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project. Built using the NATM method, the 4.881 km tunnel forms part of a 21 km undersea stretch from BKC to… pic.twitter.com/7QcJHVhFuf — IANS (@ians_india) September 20, 2025

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train, stretching over 508 kilometers, aims to reduce travel time between the two cities to just over two hours, with trains running at speeds up to 320 km/h. The project is progressing rapidly, with the Gujarat portion expected to be completed by December 2027 and full completion targeted for December 2029.