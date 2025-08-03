Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Set to Launch Soon, Confirms Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that India’s much-anticipated bullet train project is nearing completion and will be operational soon. The minister made this declaration on August 3 after virtually inaugurating the Ayodhya Express, Rewa-Pune Express, and Jabalpur-Raipur Express from Bhavnagar. Highlighting the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, Vaishnaw revealed that once operational, it will reduce travel time between the two cities to just two hours and seven minutes. He emphasized that construction is progressing at a rapid pace and that the bullet train will be launched in the near future, marking a milestone in Indian rail history.

India’s first bullet train will cover a 508-kilometre stretch between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The journey will begin at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and will pass through several major Gujarat cities, including Vapi, Surat, Anand, Vadodara, and end in Ahmedabad. Designed for high-speed travel, the train will operate at a top speed of 320 km/h. Minister Vaishnaw reiterated that the train service is “starting very soon” and praised the project's accelerated progress. Once fully functional, the bullet train is expected to drastically cut down travel time and transform regional connectivity in western India.

In addition to bullet train updates, Ashwini Vaishnaw also unveiled several major rail infrastructure developments in Gujarat. Among the new initiatives are a direct train service between Porbandar and Rajkot, a ₹135-crore coach maintenance depot at Ranavav, a new railway flyover in Porbandar city, and two Gati Shakti freight terminals. The government also plans a dedicated container terminal at the upcoming Bhavnagar port. He further stated that projects are rapidly progressing in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, crediting the momentum to the efficient governance in place. These developments are part of broader efforts to modernize India’s railway network.

Speaking about nationwide railway progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Vaishnaw noted that 34,000 km of new rail lines have been constructed over the past 11 years. On average, 12 km of new railway tracks are being added daily. The minister highlighted that nearly 1,300 stations are undergoing major redevelopment — an unprecedented scale of modernization. He compared India’s current approach to global standards, stating that, unlike in developed countries, where stations are often closed for upgrades, India is handling these transformations without disrupting services. The ongoing revamp reflects the government's ambitious vision for India's transport sector.

Vaishnaw also provided insights into the rollout of new-generation trains like the Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat Express. He shared that eight Amrit Bharat trains have already been launched, offering many of the same features as Vande Bharat but at lower ticket prices. These trains have been developed using advanced technology to enhance comfort, safety, and efficiency. The minister added that passengers have expressed emotional and positive feedback about their experiences. These efforts underline the Modi government's focus on combining affordability with modern amenities, ensuring that rail travel in India becomes faster, more comfortable, and more accessible.