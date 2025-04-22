Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update: Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video of BKC Platform Work (Watch)

The Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, posted a video sharing an update on the construction of the first Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) that is being constructed 100 feet below the ground. Construction work of all four high-speed railway stations in Maharashtra is underway and picking up pace. The BKC station is the deepest station of all. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said that construction of all three elevated stations began on April 22. Ashwini Vaishnaw posted the video of BKC station’s work progress with caption, "Mumbai's Bullet Train Station is taking shape 100 feet below ground!"

This bullet train station is a very important component of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor. This update comes after the BJP-led central government continues to give railway infrastructure expansion in Maharashtra, a push forward.

NHSRCL, in a statement, said that construction of the 21 km tunnel between BKC and Shilphata in Maharashtra is progressing. The statement further read, “Approximately 3.3 km of tunnel heading has been achieved cumulatively from Shilphata and two concurrent faces from the ADIT (Additionally Driven Intermediate Tunnel) portal, using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM). Both the Vikhroli and Sawli shafts have reached the required depths of 56 metres and 39 metres, respectively."

The rail corporation also stated that in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, seven mountain tunnels are being built for this project through NATM.

In Gujarat, structural work of six out of eight stations has been completed. The base slab at the Mumbai Bullet Train station is being cast now. About 75% of the excavation work is completed.

Earlier this year, during a joint press conference with CM Devendra Fadnavis, Vaishnaw said, “Till now overall, Rs 1 lakh 73 thousand crore worth of projects connected with Maharashtra, including the bullet train and corridors and the redevelopment of stations, have been approved. Rs 1,73,804 crore worth of projects are connected with Maharashtra.” Further, while speaking about the Budget, he said that more than Rs 23 thousand crore had been allocated for the state of Maharashtra.