Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Accident: 8 Injured As Bus Hits Truck In Palghar

At least eight passengers were injured after a private luxury bus travelling at a high speed struck a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon, August 31. The accident took place near Kasa when the bus was heading from Mumbai towards Ahmedabad.

The bus hit a truck which was travelling ahead of it. After receiving the information, local police from Kasa rushed to the spot along with Inspector Avinash Mandale. The injured passengers were rushed to the Kasa Sub-district hospital for their treatment and later allowedto be discharged.

A case has been registered against the bus driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act, the police said.