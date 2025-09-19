Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Traffic Claims Life of Toddler in Vasai

A 1.8-year-old injured toddler succumbed to his injuries after he was not transported to the hospital on time on Thursday. The child who fell from a 15-foot height was seriously injured and was initially conscious and taken to Galaxy Hospital in Vasai, where doctors recommended an immediate CT scan to check for internal injuries.

According to Dr Samiksha, the 20-minute route to the hospital took over 4 to 5 hours due to heavy traffic jams, which is common on the important corridor of National Highway (NH-48) connecting Mumbai and Gujarat. However, the toddler uncle did not give up, as the child's condition worsened further, he stepped out of the autorickshaw, carrying him on his arms and seeking help. Luckily, a stranger with a two-wheeler gave him the lift and ride them to reach the clinic, but it was too late, wrote Dr Samiksha on her Instagram story.

NH48 traffic and Ghodbunder Road potholes took another life 💔



What should have been a 30-min hospital journey turned into 4–5 hours of nightmare on jammed roads of NH48



This is a reminder that until there is accountability, our roads will keep killing silently.

"But by then, it was too late. The little one had already lost his life, likely due to untreated internal injuries. Despite immediate CPR, there was nothing more we could do," wrote Dr Samiksha, whose Instagram story has gone viral on social media. She said she tried hard but could not save the child, who is believed to have succumbed to untreated internal injuries.

Similar Incident From August

Samiksha said that a life could have been saved, which was lost, not because of a lack of medical care, but due to hours wasted in vehicular traffic, which is has now become a daily headache, worsened further due to heavy vehicles, including trucks, despite daytime entry restrictions by the traffic department and Thane Police.

Samiksha further wrote in her post, "Despite the orders not to allow heavy vehicles on the route during the day time, the road was filled with these vehicles leading to the massive traffic jam. Who to blame? Government, leaders, greedy politicians, corrupt traffic and police official?"