Mumbai: Air India Pilot Assaulted by Ex-Colleague Over ₹5 Lakh Loan Dispute in Goregaon

A shocking case has emerged in Goregaon West, Mumbai, where a 55-year-old Air India pilot, Kapil Kohal, was allegedly attacked by his former colleague Deven Kanani, Kanani’s wife Nira, and four bodyguards over a financial dispute. The incident took place on October 25, following disagreements about a Rs 5 lakh loan. The Bangur Nagar police registered a case the next day against all six accused under charges of voluntarily causing hurt. However, by the time the complaint was filed, the accused had already absconded, prompting the police to launch a manhunt to trace them.

Background and Incident Details

As per the FIR, the assault occurred around 8:30 pm inside Kanani’s flat — 1401, B Wing, Garden Estate, New Link Road, Laxmi Nagar. Kohal, who resides in Shanti Niketan Society, Versova–Yari Road, lives with his wife Preeti (56) and two sons — Aryan (25), also an Air India pilot, and Krish (21), who works in finance. Kohal and Kanani reportedly became friends in 1995 during their pilot training in Rae Bareli and later joined Air India together, though Kanani was dismissed from service. In November 2024, Kanani borrowed Rs 5 lakh from Preeti’s HDFC account, assuring repayment within a month. Despite several reminders, he failed to return the money.

Also Read: Mumbai Weather Update: Yellow Alert Continues; Water Transport Services Between Gateway of India and Mandwa Suspended

Violent Confrontation and Police Action

On Saturday evening, Kanani allegedly invited Kohal to his residence under the pretext of repaying the loan. However, upon arrival, Kohal was ambushed by four of Kanani’s bodyguards, who punched and assaulted him, causing injuries to his back, waist, and neck. Kanani reportedly slapped Kohal and forced his wife to apologise repeatedly by holding her legs. In distress, Kohal managed to send his live location to his son Krish, who rushed to the spot with the police. By then, the assailants had escaped. Kohal was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West for treatment and later filed a detailed complaint. The Bangur Nagar police have booked Kanani, his wife, and four associates, and further investigation is ongoing.