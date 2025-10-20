Mumbai Air Pollution: AQI at 171 Reported in Bandra Area, Colaba Records Highest at 266

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Bandra area of Mumbai recorded at 171 on Monday morning, October 20, which comes under the moderate category. On Sunday, the city recorded 149 AQI which marking a spike in the air pollution in the city. The air quality in Colaba was recorded under the poor category with 266, followed by the Bandra East area at 232.

As air quality in the financial capital worsens day by day, health experts recommend people to avoid outdoor activities such as walking, jogging or exercising. It is advised to use face masks.

Maharashtra: Mumbai recorded an AQI of 171 in the Bandra area pic.twitter.com/LvlT58d1pH — IANS (@ians_india) October 20, 2025

The AQI between 0 to 50 comes under the Good category, with 51-100 considered as Satisfactory, 101-200 moderately, Poor 201-300, Very Poor 301-400, and Severe 401-500.

The city and surrounding areas, including isolated places across the Konkan-Goa coast, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.