Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Deploys 100 Tankers and Mist Canon Machines for Dust Control

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed mist canon machines across 24 divisions and 100 tankers to wash roads with water in an effort to curb dust pollution caused by construction activities and development projects. Additionally, the civic body is focusing on addressing smaller contributors to pollution, implementing measures to control dust generated by ongoing roadside construction work.

To combat air pollution, the civic body is conducting regular water spraying in two sessions using truck-mounted fog mist canon plants across 24 administrative divisions. The spraying is being carried out in areas with ongoing construction, demolition, and digging activities, including busy roads.

The ward's secondary environment engineer is coordinating with various departments and conducting daily inspections to monitor vehicle routes and ensure effective implementation. A total of 100 water tankers have been deployed to clean and wash roads, including 67 tankers with a capacity of 5,000 liters and 39 tankers with a capacity of 9,000 liters, according to the civic body.

Anti-Pollution Measures in Focus