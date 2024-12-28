Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Deploys 100 Tankers and Mist Canon Machines for Dust Control
December 28, 2024
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed mist canon machines across 24 divisions and 100 tankers to wash roads with water in an effort to curb dust pollution caused by construction activities and development projects. Additionally, the civic body is focusing on addressing smaller contributors to pollution, implementing measures to control dust generated by ongoing roadside construction work.
To combat air pollution, the civic body is conducting regular water spraying in two sessions using truck-mounted fog mist canon plants across 24 administrative divisions. The spraying is being carried out in areas with ongoing construction, demolition, and digging activities, including busy roads.
The ward's secondary environment engineer is coordinating with various departments and conducting daily inspections to monitor vehicle routes and ensure effective implementation. A total of 100 water tankers have been deployed to clean and wash roads, including 67 tankers with a capacity of 5,000 liters and 39 tankers with a capacity of 9,000 liters, according to the civic body.
Anti-Pollution Measures in Focus
- E-sweeper machines are being deployed to clean roads and footpaths effectively.
- Regular water spraying is ensured on open construction materials and open spaces to control dust.
- Strict action is being taken against vehicles involved in illegal transport or operating without proper safety measures, such as uncovered loads.
- Continuous water spraying is being carried out at construction sites to suppress dust particles.
- Sprinklers and mobile anti-smog guns are actively being used to minimize pollution, the civic body stated.