Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Launches Measures to Combat Red Soil Pollution at Shivaji Park

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated immediate and long-term measures to tackle environmental pollution caused by red soil at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan (Shivaji Park) Dadar. This move aims to curb dust pollution and improve air quality in the area, which has been a growing concern for residents and environmentalists.

Urgent Action Triggered by Expert Consultation

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Chairman recently visited the site, urging immediate action to address the issue. Acting swiftly, BMC sought guidance from IIT Bombay’s environmental expert, Professor Virendra Sethi, who provided a detailed presentation on January 13, 2025. His insights underscored the need for both immediate interventions and long-term solutions.

Short-Term Steps Already in Motion

To reduce the immediate impact of red soil dust, the BMC has implemented temporary mitigation measures, including:

Compacting soil with rollers to minimize loose particles

Applying water to suppress dust and stabilize the surface

These measures aim to reduce the resuspension of dust, which has been adversely affecting air quality in the area.

Focus on Long-Term Solutions

Understanding the complexity of the issue, Professor Sethi emphasized the importance of a detailed study of environmental factors such as wind flow and activity patterns. To this end, the BMC has commissioned IIT Bombay to conduct a comprehensive investigation. The findings will be used to design sustainable strategies to address air pollution in the area effectively.

A Step Towards a Cleaner Mumbai

The BMC’s proactive approach at Shivaji Park reflects its broader commitment to environmental health and the well-being of Mumbai’s residents. Officials have assured citizens that these measures will not only address current challenges but also lay the groundwork for a sustainable urban environment.

“This initiative highlights BMC’s dedication to creating a cleaner and healthier city for everyone,” said a senior civic official. The civic body plans to continue monitoring air quality in the area and implement additional measures as needed.