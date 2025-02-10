Mumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Acts Against Concrete Plants, Cement Mixers Remain Unchecked

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has initiated action against polluting concrete plants in the city and suburbs. However, both the civic body and the board have yet to take strict measures against cement mixers transporting concrete from these plants. These mixers, operating in large numbers across Mumbai's roads, have become a major source of noise and air pollution.

Despite growing concerns, pollution caused by cement mixers and concrete plants continues to be ignored by all agencies. Commuters and those living near these plants are the worst affected, yet no concrete action has been taken despite repeated complaints.

In Chandivali, residents have been struggling with severe air pollution from a concrete plant for the past two years. However, their grievances remain unaddressed, leaving them to deal with persistent health problems.The concrete plant in the residential area is causing health issues for locals. Despite two years of complaints, both the civic body and the pollution control board have failed to take any action.

Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association, said, "The sand and soil stuck to the tyres of mixer vehicles are spreading onto the roads."

Guidelines for Construction-Related Vehicles