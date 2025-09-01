Mumbai: Aircraft Parts Worth ₹1.42 Crore Go Missing, FIR Filed Against Three

The Oshiwara Police have registered a case against three men in connection with the alleged misappropriation of aircraft parts weighing 21 kg, belonging to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The missing consignment is valued at around ₹1.42 crore.

According to police, HAL’s Andhra Pradesh unit had imported aircraft parts from Dubai. A total of 31 boxes containing the parts were sent from Visakhapatnam to Lucknow through a courier company. However, one of the boxes failed to reach its destination, leading to the revelation of the case.

The FIR has been filed against Hariom Prajapati, Deepak Pandey, and Rohan Parab under sections 316(2), 316(3), 316(4), and 316(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. As per the complaint, in November 2024, 31 boxes were dispatched to Lucknow, but one containing critical aircraft components—screws and other parts—went missing.

Investigations revealed that despite the absence of an e-way bill, Hariom Prajapati allegedly loaded the missing consignment onto a booking partner’s vehicle. The partner, Rohan Parab, later unloaded it at the courier company’s Goregaon warehouse. It is further alleged that Deepak Pandey permitted the unloading of the consignment without a barcode.

Subsequently, the box disappeared from the warehouse. Officials suspect insider involvement in the case.

“So far, no arrests have been made. It appears the consignment went missing from the warehouse itself,” a police officer said.

The Oshiwara Police are conducting further investigations.