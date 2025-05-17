Mumbai Airport Appoints Indo Thai Airport Services as Interim Ground Handler After Celebi Exit

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has appointed Indo Thai Airport Services as its interim ground handling provider for the next three months, effective immediately, after a joint meeting with all affected airlines confirmed a planned transition from the current operator , Celebi NAS Airport Services.

Indo Thai, a Directorate General of Civil Aviation certified ground handler that already operates at nine airports across India, will work with airport operator Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to meet existing service level agreements and “maintain the highest standards of service for passengers and airlines,” MIAL said in a statement on Saturday.

To prevent job losses and protect service quality, all Celebi NAS employees based at CSMIA will move to Indo Thai on their existing terms and conditions. Indo Thai will also lease the full fleet of ground handling equipment currently owned by Celebi NAS, ensuring an uninterrupted ramp-side operation.

MIAL added that it will launch a request for proposal (RFP) within three days to select a long-term ground handling partner, who is expected to take over within the same three-month window.

“Ground handling operations will remain unaffected, and airport services will continue seamlessly and without any disruption,” a spokesperson for Mumbai Airport said, emphasizing the operator’s commitment to passenger experience, airline support and employee welfare.

The move comes as CSMIA handles a sharp rebound in passenger traffic and gears up for the busy summer travel season. Indo Thai’s immediate task will be to deliver baggage, cargo and ramp services without any perceptible change for airlines or passengers while MIAL completes its tender process.

Earlier, CSMIA and Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) terminated all ground handling concession agreements with Celebi Airport Services. This action followed the Government of India's decision to revoke the company’s security clearance, citing national security concerns.