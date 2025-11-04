Mumbai Airport Customs Nab Passenger with ₹87 Lakh Foreign Currency Hidden in Trolley Bag

Mumbai Airport Customs officials interdicted a passenger travelling from Dubai and seized foreign currency equivalent to Rs 87 lakh. The currency notes were hidden inside the passengers' checked-in luggage. The officers got information about a smuggling attempt from specific intelligence and acted swiftly. The officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport closely monitored flight AI2201 arriving from Dubai after they got the tip. The passenger was identified and underwent a detailed examination. The passengers’ luggage was subjected to scrutiny.

The officials carried out an inspection and discovered neatly concealed packets of foreign currency hidden inside a trolley bag. According to a post shared by ANI on X, the foreign currency was ingeniously concealed within the inner linings of a checked-in suitcase in an apparent attempt to evade detection by airport X-ray screening systems. Officials revealed that the concealment method was highly sophisticated, indicating a deliberate effort to smuggle the money undetected. Upon inspection, authorities recovered a substantial amount of cash consisting of notes of various denominations from multiple foreign currencies. The discovery highlighted the vigilance of airport security and customs officials in identifying such cleverly disguised attempts at illegal currency transportation.

After the notes were recovered, the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The investigation is underway to determine if the accused is part of any big currency smuggling syndicate that is operating on an international level in Dubai from Mumbai. As of now, the seized currency notes and the passenger’s travel documents have been retained as evidence.

Mumbai Airport authorities have intensified their vigilance against smuggling attempts following a series of recent incidents where passengers arriving from Gulf countries were caught carrying gold, electronic items, and foreign currency illegally. Customs officials have stepped up surveillance, enhanced passenger profiling, and deployed advanced screening measures to detect such illicit activities more effectively. The latest seizure underscores their ongoing efforts to curb smuggling and ensure compliance with customs regulations. Officials reiterated that stringent action will be taken against anyone attempting to evade customs checks, emphasizing that such violations attract severe penalties, including arrest, prosecution, and confiscation of the seized goods.