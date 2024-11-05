Mumbai Airport Customs Officers Seize 12 Exotic Turtles in Major Smuggling Operation

Acting on a tip-off, Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai, intercepted two passengers who arrived from Bangkok and uncovered a significant wildlife smuggling attempt. Upon examining the passengers' baggage, officials discovered 12 exotic turtles, cleverly hidden within plastic boxes concealed among food packets in trolley bags.

According to the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (Western Region, Navi Mumbai), the seized turtles included eight Japanese Pond Turtles (Mauremys japonica) and four Scorpion Mud Turtles, also known as Red Cheek Mud Turtles (Kinosternon scorpioides). These species are listed in Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and are protected under Schedule IV of India’s Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Following established protocols, the exotic turtles have been handed over to airline authorities for deportation back to their country of origin. Customs officials have initiated proceedings against the two passengers in accordance with the Customs Act, 1962, and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Both individuals have been taken into custody and are likely to face stringent legal action for their involvement in wildlife trafficking.

Authorities are intensifying surveillance measures as cases of wildlife smuggling continue to rise in India’s airports.