Mumbai Airport: Customs Officers Seize 19.78 kg Hydroponic Marijuana Worth Rs 19.78 Crore Passengers

Officers of the Mumbai Customs Zone-III at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) intercepted two narcotics consignments based on specific intelligence inputs. According to officials, two passengers arriving from Hong Kong on Cathay Pacific flight CX-663 were found carrying 7.864 kg of hydroponic marijuana concealed in their checked-in trolley bags. The seized contraband is valued at approximately Rs 7.86 crore in the illicit market.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Busts ₹7.86 Crore Drug Smuggling Attempt from Hong Kong

In a separate operation, another passenger arriving from Bangkok on IndiGo flight 6E-1052 was caught with 11.922 kg of hydroponic marijuana, worth Rs 11.92 crore. The total seizure amounts to nearly 19.78 kg of hydroponic marijuana with a combined value of Rs 19.78 crore. All three accused have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Mumbai Customs Zone-III officers at CSMIA intercepted two major drug consignments based on specific intelligence. Two passengers arriving from Hong Kong on flight CX-663 were found carrying 7.864 kg of hydroponic marijuana worth ₹7.86 crore, while a passenger from Bangkok on… pic.twitter.com/wjtvEE0Eqn — IANS (@ians_india) October 22, 2025

Customs officials confirmed that the narcotics were hidden in checked-in baggage and that further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended recipients of the drugs.