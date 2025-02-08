Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 13.92 Kg of Hydroponic Ganja Worth Rs 13.92 Crore from Four Passengers

Customs officials at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport seized 13,923 grams of hydroponic ganja from four Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok on Air India and IndiGo flights. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth ₹13.92 crore in the international market.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials, during their duty on February 7, 2025, flagged four passengers based on APIS profiling. Two passengers, Pravin Kumar Anil kumar Singh and Suraj Jitendra Upadhyay, arriving on Air India flight AI 353, were stopped for inspection. A search of Pravin Kumar Singh's luggage led to the discovery of 4,015 grams of hydroponic ganja, while Suraj Upadhyay was found carrying 2,859 grams.

Similarly, two more passengers, Shivam Balindra Yadav and Mayank Balram Dixit, who arrived on IndiGo flight 6E-1052, were also scrutinized. Officials recovered 3,004 grams of ganja from Shivam Yadav's bag and 4,045 grams from Mayank Dixit's luggage.

While personal searches of the passengers revealed no illicit substances, their luggage was thoroughly checked in the presence of independent witnesses. The hydroponic ganja, consisting of flowering parts of the cannabis plant, was concealed in transparent plastic packets within their trolley bags. Field testing kits confirmed the presence of ganja in all samples.

Under Section 67 of the NDPS Act, statements from all four accused were recorded, where they admitted to smuggling ganja. They confessed that despite being aware of the severe legal consequences, they were lured into the crime for quick financial gains.

The accused have been booked under multiple sections of the NDPS Act, including Sections 21(a), 23(a), 28, 29, 30, 35, 54, and 8(c). Preliminary investigations have hinted at the involvement of other individuals, and a search is underway to trace them.

The investigating agency has requested the court to remand the accused to 14 days of judicial custody to uncover the smuggling network and apprehend other culprits.

Defense Claims Accused Were Victims of a Larger Racket

The defense lawyer, Prabhakar Tripathi, argued in court that the accused were victims of a larger international smuggling racket. He stated that the four were deceived by an individual who lured them into traveling to Bangkok under the pretense of transporting food items from India. The gang allegedly funded the entire trip and handed over locked bags on their return, claiming they contained chocolates and biscuits. The accused were unaware of the concealed drugs, as they could not inspect the locked bags. Upon arrival in Mumbai, customs officials conducted a search and arrested them.

Advocate Tripathi emphasized that his clients were unknowingly trapped in a criminal conspiracy and urged authorities to thoroughly investigate the larger network behind the smuggling operation.