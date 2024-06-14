Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Gold Over 10 Kg Worth Rs 6.64 Crore in 3 Days; Five Passengers Arrested

In a major crackdown on gold smuggling, the Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 10.5 Kg of gold valued at Rs. 6.64 crore (approximately USD 8.1 million) between June 11 and 13. The ingenious attempts to smuggle the gold were uncovered across 15 different cases.

The seized gold was found cleverly concealed in various forms, including Waxed gold dust. Five Indian nationals traveling from Jeddah and Dubai used this method, which involved hiding a total of 5,800 grams of 24-karat gold dust within their bodies. All five individuals were arrested.

During 11–13 June, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 10.50 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 6.64 Cr across 15 cases. Gold was found concealed under the seat of Bus, inside the wheels of the trolley suitcase, on the body & in body. Five Pax were arrested. pic.twitter.com/rH9bTXgA7h — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) June 14, 2024

Four foreign nationals arriving from Addis Ababa and Nairobi attempted to smuggle 1363 grams of gold hidden in their burqas and on their bodies. These individuals were also apprehended.

Five Indian nationals traveling from various destinations were caught with 1785 grams of gold stashed inside the wheels of their trolley suitcases, as well as on and within their bodies.

Two pouches containing 1550 grams of 24-karat gold dust, valued at Rs. 98.78 lakh, were discovered hidden under the seat of a bus transporting passengers from a remote area to the airport terminal.