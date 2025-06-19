Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹24.66 Crore, Three Held

In a major crackdown on international drug trafficking, the Customs officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, under Mumbai Customs Zone-III, have seized nearly 25 kilograms of hydroponic weed smuggled from Thailand. The contraband, concealed in vacuum-sealed packets, is valued at approximately ₹24.66 crore in the illicit market.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Customs team intercepted two passengers who had arrived from Bangkok at Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday. A detailed search of their baggage led to the discovery of 24.96 kilograms of high-grade hydroponic cannabis.

Further investigation and swift follow-up action led to the arrest of the receiver who had come to collect the consignment. All three accused — the two carriers and the receiver — have been arrested and booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Initial findings point towards a larger international drug syndicate involved in the smuggling operation. Authorities have launched a deeper probe to uncover the wider network and trace its operations across borders.

Customs officials have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on narcotics smuggling through Mumbai airport, which continues to be a sensitive entry point in the region.