Mumbai Airport: Customs Seize Narcotics, Foreign Currency and Gold Worth Rs 21 Crores

Between September 21 and 24, 2025, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), Mumbai Zone-III, carried out a series of successful operations leading to major seizures of narcotics, foreign currency and gold.

In the first case, officials acting on profiling intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Colombo on flight UL-141. A detailed examination of the baggage led to the recovery of 2.624 kg of hydroponic weed (marijuana), valued at around ₹2.62 crore in the illicit market. The narcotics were concealed in a checked-in trolley bag. The passenger was subsequently arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In another operation, based on specific intelligence, Customs officers intercepted a passenger travelling to Dubai on flight EK-509. A search of his hand baggage revealed foreign currency equivalent to ₹7.11 lakh concealed inside. On the same flight, a second passenger was intercepted and found carrying foreign currency equivalent to ₹49.38 lakh hidden in his handbag.

Acting on profiling, the officials also intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok on flight SQ-424. The passenger’s checked-in trolley bag was found to contain 18.4 kg of hydroponic weed (marijuana), with a market value of approximately ₹18.40 crore. The passenger was placed under arrest under the NDPS Act.

Another seizure was made when a passenger travelling to Jakarta by flight 6E-1601 was caught carrying foreign currency equivalent to ₹19.17 lakh, concealed inside his hand baggage.

In a separate incident, Customs officers recovered an unclaimed packet of gold dust in oval form, weighing 365 grams, from a washroom near the immigration clearance counters in the arrival section. The gold, provisionally valued at ₹38.10 lakh, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The Mumbai Customs Zone-III has stepped up its surveillance and profiling measures, resulting in multiple interceptions in just three days, reinforcing its efforts to curb smuggling and illegal activities at the city’s international airport.