Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Narcotics Worth ₹49 Crore, Foreign Currency and Live Wildlife

Between 12th and 15th September 2025, the officers of Mumbai Customs, Zone-III, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), carried out a series of successful interceptions leading to major seizures of narcotics, foreign currency and live wildlife.

In one operation, a passenger who had arrived from Tashkent on flight TK-720 was intercepted based on specific intelligence. A detailed examination of his checked-in trolley bag resulted in the recovery of 7.118 kg of hydroponic marijuana, valued at around ₹7.1 crore. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In another case, three passengers scheduled to depart for Jeddah on flight SV-771 were intercepted and found carrying foreign currency equivalent to ₹15.96 lakh, which had been concealed in their baggage.

Customs officials also acted on intelligence inputs to catch a passenger arriving from Bangkok on flight 6E-1060, who was carrying 18.025 kg of hydroponic marijuana with a market value of nearly ₹18 crore. On the same flight, another passenger was intercepted with 17.975 kg of hydroponic marijuana worth about ₹18 crore. In a separate profiling-based interception, yet another Bangkok passenger on the same flight was caught with 6.049 kg of hydroponic marijuana valued at ₹6 crore. All three individuals were arrested under the NDPS Act.

In a significant wildlife smuggling case, Customs officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok on flight VZ-760. A search of his trolley bag revealed live animals including meerkats, hyraxes, sugar gliders, bearded dragons, leopard tortoises, albino red-eared sliders and skinks, along with dead large fig-eyed parrots. The consignment also contained several species of monitor lizards and green basilisk lizards. In total, more than 60 live reptiles and mammals were seized. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, read with the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Officials said that the seizures highlight the high level of vigilance maintained by Mumbai Airport Customs to prevent the smuggling of narcotics, foreign currency and endangered wildlife through one of the country’s busiest airports.