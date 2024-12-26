Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over Rs 26 Crore Worth of Marijuana in Major Bust

In a major breakthrough, Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) intercepted five passengers arriving from Bangkok on December 25-26, 2024, and seized 26.481 kilograms of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana). The seized contraband is valued at an estimated ₹26.48 crore in the illicit market.

According to officials, the narcotics were cleverly concealed in double-layered silver plastic packets, hidden within everyday items such as chips, washing powder, diapers, and instant noodles, all packed inside trolley bags carried by the passengers. The operation, based on specific intelligence and spot profiling, led to the arrest of all five passengers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

This latest interception adds to a series of successful anti-drug operations at CSMIA. In the past three months, Mumbai Customs officers have seized an astounding 115.5 kilograms of hydroponic ganja, valued at ₹115.5 crore.

The Mumbai Customs’ efforts, which involve meticulous profiling of passengers and actionable intelligence, aim to disrupt smuggling networks exploiting the airport's bustling environment.

The department reiterated its commitment to combating drug smuggling in line with the Government of India’s Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign, emphasizing its determination to safeguard the country from the menace of narcotics.