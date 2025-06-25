Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Rs 3.47 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Marijuana; Two Arrested

In a major drug bust, officials from the Mumbai Airport Customs Zone-III have arrested two Indian nationals for attempting to smuggle hydroponic marijuana worth approximately ₹3.47 crore into the country. The seizure was made at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on June 25.

Acting on specific profiling inputs, the customs officers intercepted the duo who had arrived from Bangkok via VietJet flight VZ 760, which landed in Mumbai in the early hours of June 25, 2025.

During a detailed examination of their checked-in baggage and personal belongings, officials recovered a total of 3,474 grams of high-grade hydroponic weed (marijuana), a prohibited substance under Indian law. The contraband was cleverly concealed within their luggage.

The recovered narcotics were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Both accused were taken into custody, and a formal arrest was made.

Officials have confirmed that further investigation is currently underway to determine the source and intended distribution network of the seized drugs.

This seizure highlights the increasing use of international routes to traffic high-value narcotics into India and the vigilance of airport customs authorities in thwarting such attempts.