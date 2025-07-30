Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Rs 8 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Weed, Arrest 4 Passengers

In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, the officers of the Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III, seized a total of 8.012 kilograms of suspected hydroponic weed (a high-grade form of marijuana) valued at approximately ₹8 crore during duty hours on July 29 and 30 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The seizures were made in four separate cases, and four passengers have been arrested in connection with the smuggling attempt.

Based on specific intelligence, Customs officials intercepted three passengers who arrived from Bangkok on flight number VZ760. A thorough examination of their baggage led to the recovery of 1.990 kilograms of suspected hydroponic weed concealed in vacuum-sealed black and transparent plastic packets hidden inside trolley bags. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is around ₹2 crore. All three passengers were taken into custody under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In another case on the same day, Customs officers—acting on passenger profiling—intercepted one individual who arrived from Bangkok on flight number 6E1060. A detailed search of the checked-in trolley bag revealed 6.022 kilograms of suspected hydroponic weed, with a market value of about ₹6 crore. The passenger was arrested under the NDPS Act.

Mumbai Customs officials have reiterated their commitment to curbing drug smuggling activities and maintaining vigilance at the airport. Further investigation is underway.