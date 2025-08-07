Mumbai Airport: Customs Seized Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs ₹14.5 Crore; Passenger Arrested

In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, the officers of Mumbai Customs Zone-III, Airport Commissionerate, seized over 14 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, commonly known as marijuana, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) during the intervening night of August 5 and 6.

Based on spot profiling, the Customs team intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok via flight UL141. On detailed examination of the passenger’s baggage, officials recovered 14.548 kilograms of hydroponic weed concealed inside a trolley bag.

The estimated value of the seized narcotics in the illicit market is around ₹14.5 crore.

Following the recovery, the passenger was arrested under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Mumbai Customs officials are continuing further investigation into the case.