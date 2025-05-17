Mumbai Airport: DRI Seizes Gold Worth Rs 3.86 Crore Hidden in Slippers, Chadian National Arrested

Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai intercepted a Chadian national arriving from Addis Ababa and seized 4,015 grams of gold ingeniously concealed in the heels of his slippers. The gold is worth Rs 3.86 crore in the domestic market.

The interception took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, where vigilant DRI officials, acting on specific intelligence, stopped the passenger for a detailed examination. During the search, they discovered the gold packed and hidden inside the suspect's slippers.

DRI Mumbai intercepted a Chadian national from Addis Ababa and found 4015 gm of gold hidden in his slippers' heels. Valued at ₹3.86 crore, the smuggled gold was seized, and he was arrested under the Customs Act. Investigation continues: DRI pic.twitter.com/QPrjcfujFL — IANS (@ians_india) May 17, 2025

The individual was immediately arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The DRI has initiated further investigation to determine the source.

Earlier on Friday, DRI intercepted a Kenyan woman for allegedly smuggling liquid Cocaine worth Rs 15.71 crore from Addis Ababa. As per the investigation, the woman was carrying the substance into two moisturising lotion bottles to disguise the officials at the airport.

"The modus operandi involved concealing liquid cocaine in moisturizing lotion bottles, as the viscous appearance of the substance closely resembled that of actual lotion," said a DRI official.