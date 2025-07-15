Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: Cocaine Worth ₹62.6 Crore Found in Biscuit and Chocolate Boxes

The Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized cocaine worth ₹62.6 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The seizure was made on 14 July from an Indian woman passenger who had arrived from Doha.

According to officials, the action was based on specific intelligence input received by the DRI regarding a woman passenger suspected of carrying narcotic substances. Acting on the tip-off, officers intercepted the woman upon her arrival and conducted a thorough examination of her baggage.

During the search, officials found six Oreo biscuit boxes and three chocolate boxes in her luggage. On opening all nine boxes, the officers discovered a total of 300 capsules filled with a white powder. These capsules were tested using a field test kit, and all samples tested positive for cocaine.

The total quantity of cocaine recovered was 6,261 grams. In the international illegal market, the estimated value of the seized drug is around ₹62.6 crore. The narcotic substance has been confiscated under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The woman passenger has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.