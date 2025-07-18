Mumbai Customs Arrest Passenger With Rs 1.45 Crore Worth of Cannabis Hidden in Trolley Bag

Mumbai Customs Arrest Passenger With Rs 1.45 Crore Worth of Cannabis Hidden in Trolley Bag

Mumbai, Maharashtra (July 18, 2025): Mumbai Customs officials arrested a passenger arriving from Bangkok for drug trafficking after recovering 1,452 grams of cannabis from his trolley bag at Mumbai Airport.

The accused, identified as Sabith Mammuhaji, was caught with six hidden packets of the contraband concealed inside his luggage. The estimated value of the seized cannabis is Rs 1.45 crore.

The arrest was made based on a specific tip-off received by Mumbai Customs. Following the seizure, Mammuhaji was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and taken into custody.

(With inputs from IANS)

