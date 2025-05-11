Mumbai Airport Issues Travel Advisory Amid India-Pakistan Tensions: CSMIA Releases Passenger Do's and Don'ts

Amid escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border and heightened national security under Operation Sindoor, Mumbai Airport has issued a dedicated travel advisory for passengers. This move comes in the wake of ceasefire breaches and the suspension of civilian flights at 32 airports—including Srinagar, Amritsar, and Jammu—until May 15. The advisory outlines essential do's and don'ts aimed at ensuring safe and smooth travel. Passengers are urged to arrive well in advance, follow all security protocols closely, and remain calm and cooperative. Enhanced screening and stricter measures have been rolled out, especially at major airports across northern and western India.

Do's:

Arrive early: Plan to arrive at the airport well in advance of your actual departure time. Extra screening and security procedures have been implemented.

Carry Govt.-issued photo IDs: Keep your passport, visa, any Govt.-issued photo ID, boarding pass/ticket handy and easily retrievable for checking.

Pack smart & light: As per security regulations

Liquids: Restricted to 100ml containers in carry-on luggage, in a clear zip-lock bag.

Electronics: Tablets and laptops are to be stored separately in trays for screening.

Prohibited articles: Refer to the airline's or airport website before packing.

Do not leave luggage: Unattended baggage will be classified as suspicious and can result in emergency procedures being deployed.

Stay tuned: Listen for announcements through airport social media accounts, airport displays, airline app/websites.

Report anything suspicious: In case you see any suspicious behaviour or left luggage, report the same to the nearest CISF officer or airport immediately.

Cooperate with Airport Security: Cooperate peacefully and respectfully with any enquiry or search.

Don'ts:

Don't discuss security unnecessarily: Avoid jokes, teasing, or offhand references to weapons, bombs, or threats, even in conversation with friends.

Do not accept goods from strangers: Do not consent to carrying or keeping someone else's bags without checking the contents and source.

Do not photograph security operations: Recording or photography of security points or personnel is not allowed by rules and regulations.

Do not obstruct or crowd checkpoints: Obey signage and queuing systems.

Do not block security or emergency exits